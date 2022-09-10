Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.