Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

