Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

