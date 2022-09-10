Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 37.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

ROL stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

