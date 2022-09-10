Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 555,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $9,097,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 48.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 309,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

