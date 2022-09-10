Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

