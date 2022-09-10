Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of COO opened at $314.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.05 and its 200 day moving average is $349.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.03 and a 12-month high of $453.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

