Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

