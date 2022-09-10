Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Five Below by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,398,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Five Below stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

