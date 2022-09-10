Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

