Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.9 %

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 955.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.