Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 213,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 386,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

