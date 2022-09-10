Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,342,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

