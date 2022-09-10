Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $223.43 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

