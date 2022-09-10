Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.2% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $81.56 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

