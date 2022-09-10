Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $421,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

