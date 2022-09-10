Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $965,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $385.19 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.90 and a 200-day moving average of $380.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

