Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

