Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

