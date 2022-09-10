Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

