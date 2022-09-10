Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

CNCE stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

