Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $123,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

