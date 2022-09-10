Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,168.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,650,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,033,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

