Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,200.16 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,242.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.