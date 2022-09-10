Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of RSG opened at $147.71 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

