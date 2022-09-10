Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

