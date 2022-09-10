Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

