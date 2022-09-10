Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $385.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

