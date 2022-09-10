Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

