Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

CPRT stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

