Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

