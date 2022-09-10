Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

