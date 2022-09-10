Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

