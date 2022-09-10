Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

