Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

