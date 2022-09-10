Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.