Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $346.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average is $378.42.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

