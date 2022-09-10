Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

