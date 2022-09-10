Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 471 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $453.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

