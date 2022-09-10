Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 682 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $298.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

