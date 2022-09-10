Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 985 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.