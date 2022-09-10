Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.80. Keppel shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

Keppel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.