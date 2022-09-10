Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €610.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $724.50.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Kering has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

