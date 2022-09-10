Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.30. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 728 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 34.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,123,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $650,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

