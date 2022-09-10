Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $22.68 Million

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $715,325.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00162502 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00095094 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (KIN) is a SCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,218,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is kin.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
