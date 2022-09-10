Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

