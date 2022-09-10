Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.33.

Kingfisher Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

