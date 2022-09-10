Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

KGX opened at €34.15 ($34.85) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

