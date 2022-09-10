Kirobo (KIRO) Price Tops $0.0323 on Exchanges

Kirobo (KIRO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Kirobo coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Kirobo has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $24,016.00 worth of Kirobo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kirobo has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kirobo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Kirobo Profile

Kirobo (KIRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2021. Kirobo’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,421,105 coins. Kirobo’s official Twitter account is @kirobo5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kirobo’s official website is www.kirobo.io.

Kirobo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kirobo is an Israeli startup with a single mission: to create a logic layer that sits on top of each individual blockchain and protects users from human error. It develops decentralized applications designed to bring an extra layer of safety to all the principal activities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They are provided through the Liquid Vault.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kirobo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kirobo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kirobo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kirobo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kirobo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.