Kishu Inu (KISHU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.30 Million

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded up 7% against the dollar. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and $2.83 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kishu Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official website is kishuinu.finance.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kishu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kishu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.